Events in Bengaluru on December 7

RELIGION

Atma Jnannakke Purvasiddate: Discourse by Veena Nagaraj, Ragigudda Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, No. 68, 6th Main, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Karmaangam: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavangudi, 9 a.m.

51st Hanumajjayanthi celebration: Sree Navagraha homa poorvaka, sree Maha Mruthyunjaya homa, 9 a..m.; Carnatic vocal recital by Kalambika sisters, Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Hrishti Keshaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Manadira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

CULTURE

Geetanjali Music Group: Sangeet Sarita, anniversary programme presented by students of Geeta Ananth, B. Muthuraman, former Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel, chief guest, Satish Dhawan Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, 5 p.m.

Nandhi Bharathanatya Kalashala: 25th Nandhi Utsava, A.D.A. Rangamanidra, J.C. Road, 5.30 p.m.

Sogetsu School of Ikebana: Sogetsu Ikebana exhibition in aid of Abhayashramaa Vatsalya children’s home, Wilson Garden, Dr. M.H. Marigowda Memorial Hall, Lalbagh, 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Alumni Association of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering: 51st Alumni Day, Minister for Excise and Skill Development, Government of Karnataka H. Nagesh distributes scholarships to students, Karisiddappa, Vice Chancellor of VTU, Belgaum, chief guest, college premises, K.R. Circle, 6 p.m.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Hebbal Alumni Association: Reunion 2019, K.C. Palace Club, Jayamahal Main Road, J.C. Nagar, 9.30 a.m.

Mysore Hindi Prachara Parishad: 44th Convocation, S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, chief guest, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director, Central Hindi Directorate, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development, delivers convocation address, Gandhi Bhavan, Mahadev Desai Auditorium, Kumara Park West, near Shivananda Circle, 10.45 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Nadamanthana - The Science behind Indian Music - Therapy, K.R.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 9 a.m.

The National College: Gita jayanthi, National High School premises, K.R. Road, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Daksh amd Karnataka Quiz Association: Quiz on Constitution and politics, Institution of Agricultural Technologies, 15, Queens Road, Vasanth Nagar, 3 p.m.

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled: DXC Bengaluru Walkathon, Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium, Jayanagar 3rd Block, 2.30 p.m.

Shri Shivabalayogi Maharaj Trust: Meditation by Shivarudra Balayogi Maharaj, Sri Shivabalayogi Maharaj Ashram, 3rd Cross, Sri Shivabalayogi Maharaj Ashram Road, J.P. nagaar, 3rd Phase, 8 a.m.

Norka Roots, Bangalore Office: Pre departure orientation programme, Krupanidhi College, Carmelaram, 10 a.m.