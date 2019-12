Events in Bengaluru on December 6

RELIGION

Kaarpanya Doshaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

51st Hanumajjayanthi celebration: Sree Lakshminarayana hrudaya homa, Sree Mahalakshmi homa poorvaka and Sree Purushaa Sooktha homa, Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 9 a.m.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, No. 68, 6th Main, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Maargaadvayam: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsangha Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

Bangalore Lalithakala Parishath: Vocal recital by Subhashini Parthasarathi, violin by B.K. Raghu, mrudanga by H.S. Sudhindra, and ghata by S.N. Narayana Murthy, Dr. H.N. Kalakshetra, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Dhrushya: Nataka Bengaluru Theatre festival, Kannada play ‘Vidisheya Vidhushaka directed by Dakshayani Bhaat A, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 7 p.m.

Sogetsu School of Ikebana: Inauguration of Hana No Mai (Dancing flowers), a Sogetsu Ikebana exhibition in aid of Abhayashramaa (Vatsalya Children’s home, Wilson Garden, Dr. M.H. Marigowda Memorial Hall, Lalbagh, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Kannada Sahitya Parishat: Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar endowment award presentation ceremony, Parishat president Manu Baligar gives away the award to former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, Kuvempu Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Parishat premises, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet, 4 p.m.

Bangalore University: 63rd Mahaparinibbana remembrance, and seminar on Economic and social status of SC and ST people and challenges, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study and Research Centre, Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University, 11 a.m.

B.PAC Green: A round table discussion on advancing green cover in Bengaluru, Sri Krishna Wellness Yoga Centre, 9th Cross, Malleswaram, 2 p.m.

The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru: Release of book ‘Machinery of administration of justice, practice and procedure of filing suits, petitions and various applications, by Justice B. Veerappa, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, written by M.T. Nanaiah, Senior Advocate, High Court of Karnataka, Vakeelara Bhavan, City Civil Court Compound, 1.45 p.m.