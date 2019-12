Events in Bengaluru on December 10

Religion

Jnathakam Shasthram: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Saptha Saagaraaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedaanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Chandogyaupanishath: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, No. 68, 6th Maian Road, APK Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9 a.m.

51st Hanumajjayanthi celebration: Sree Rajarajeshwari homa and Sri Lalithasahasranama homa, 9 a..m.; Lalitha sahasranama kumkumarchane Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple: Bharatanatya by Sowmya and party, Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Vivekananda Kalakendra: Ranga sambrama, patya rangotsava by I PU students, 11 a.m., by II PU students, Government Pre University College for girls, 13th Cross, Malleswaram, 1.30 p.m.

Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka: Exhibition of art works by H.H. Myaadar, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, 10.30 a.m.

General

Silk Mark Organisation of India: Silk Mark Expo 2019, Commissioner for Sericultural Development and Director of Sericulture, Government of Karnataka, Rohini Sindhuri inaugurates, Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board presides over, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, 4 p.m.