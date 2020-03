Events for March 6

Religion

Bhagavad Gita Chapter 6: Discourse by Swamy Brahmananda, Maruthi Bayalu Ranga Mandira, Ragigudda Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Moolavidyanirasa or Shankara Hrudaya: Discourse by Swamy Prakashanandendra Saraswathi, Adyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, #69, 6th Main Road, APK Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Santh Tukaram Maharaj's Sri Ram Mandir: Sri Santh Tukaram Maharaj's 106th vaikunta gaman sapthaa celebrations, Discourse by by Tukaramswamy Maharaj, Gubbi, 7 a.m to 11 a.m. Discourse by him, Sri Ram Mandir, No.97, K. Kamaraja Road, 7 p.m.

Aapooryamaanam: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Paramaartha Vichaara Sangha Trust, Adhyaatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Prashaanthaaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Bengaluru Lalithakala Parishat: Vocal recital by Srividya Ramanath, flute by Krishnamurthy T.S., mridanga by Sunil Subramanya and khanjari by Kashinath A.V., Dr. H.N. Kalakhsetra, National College premises, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Ministry of Culture, Indian Council for Cultural Relation, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Ananya: Svara raga chitra, the singing portraits, paintings based on Sri Tattva Nidhi of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III of Mysore, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises, Kumara Krupa Road, 6.30 p.m.

Gallery Time and Space: A paradigm shift, exhibition of paintings by group of artists, The Guild, 1st Floor, 55, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m.

General

Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Science: Seminar on 'What next for urban transport policy, Lessons from the India Smart cities mission, Speaker: Greg Marsden, Professor of Transport Governance, Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds, 1st Floor, Conference Room, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc premises, 2.30 p.m.

UBUNTU Consortium and Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka: First edition of WoW (Women of worth) Enterprise connect 2020, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates, West End Court, Taj West End, 10 a.m.

Public Relations Council of India: 14th PRCI Global communication conclave, Theme PR Byond 20:20, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Minister for Primary and Secondary Eduction, Labour and Sakala, S. Suresh Kumar, guests of honour, 9.45 a.m. 11th Chanakya awards for National and International achievers 20:20 Kautilya awards for young communicators, induction of PR professional into Hall of fame, Home Minister, Government of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, former Justice, High Court of Karnataka, H.N. Nagamohan Das and Commandant ASC, Centre and College, Benglauru Lt. Gen. M.K.S. Yadav, VM, guests of honour, Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Palace Road, 3.30 p.m.

Indian Institute of World Culture: Talk on ‘Samaja Sanghaataka Hanumantha’ by B.E. Suresh, Wadiaa Halal, Institute premises, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavaanagudi, 6 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on 'Sri Ramakrishna Vachana Veda by Swamy Nithyasthananda Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Davangere, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.