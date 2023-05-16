Event to discuss digital archiving and universal access to be held in Bengaluru on May 19

May 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

‘Servants of Knowledge’, a community initiative to bring knowledge in various fields into the public domain, will organise an event to discuss about “Digital archiving in public domain.”

A panel discussion will be held in the Bengaluru International Centre in Domlur Second Stage, on May 19 at 4 p.m.

Experts will introduce the process and technology involved in converting books, manuscripts and other material in public domain, into digital archives.

The team will demonstrate how the latest, state of the art technologies are used to allow common people across the globe to get free and open access to such digitised material. The event will also show how the visually-challenged people have gained access to all the digitised books and other material.

Members of the initiative have been digitising knowledge in India, starting with the Indian Academy of Sciences. Our collection includes rare books in over 100 languages, including Kannada. Presently, the group is scanning the entire National Law School Library in Bengaluru, at the rate of around 1.2 million pages per month.

The panel discussion will focus on how the scanning, OCR and archiving is done and how the effort fits into Indian copyright law, and how enthusiasts can support the initiative.

Panel members include Carl Malamud, Founder, Public Resource, Lawrence Liang, Dean, Ambedkar University School of Law and Omshivaprakash H.L., Bengaluru based Digital Archivist. Entry is free. Details can be had from BIC office (98865 99675) (https://bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/event/servants-of-knowledge/).