‘Even air pollution can lead to heart-related ailments’

Bengaluru

30 September 2021 02:18 IST

Over the years, heart-related ailments had increased and this is mainly attributed to smoking and consumption of alcohol. These days, even air pollution is said to be a contributing factor to increase in heart-related ailments, said C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-Vascular Sciences and Research.

He was speaking after inaugurating a free cardiac check-up camp on occasion of World Heart Day here on Wednesday. The camp was organised under National Urban Health Mission jointly by the BBMP and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at the J.J.R. Nagar General Hospital.

Dr. Manjunath said Jayadeva would organise a health check-up camp every week for pourakarmikas. He said one can prevent heart disease by keeping blood pressure, blood cholesterol, body weight in check and reducing stress and intake of meat, apart from exercising regularly.

For the past four years, Jayadeva hospital and BBMP had joined hands to provide free heart surgery to three to four poor patients from each ward. “Just like the JJR Nagar hospital has been upgraded, the BBMP should upgrade the other six referral hospitals. This will make affordable healthcare accessible to a large number of people in the city,” he suggested.

On Wednesday, 190 people were screened at the camp, of whom 139 were women. According to information made available, 158 ECGs, 70 ECHOs and 120 lab investigations were conducted. While three persons were diagnosed with cardiac related issues, 12 cases were referred to Jayadeva hospital for further evaluation.

Civic chief Gaurav Gupta, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep and senior officials were present.