After Bengaluru, EV expos to be held across Karnataka 

A stall at EV Expo (electric vehicle expo) at Palace ground in Bengaluru on July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

July 03, 2022 20:41 IST

The first Electric Vehicle (EV) expo was organised in Bengaluru from July 1-3

After the first successful Electric Vehicle (EV) expo which was organised in Bengaluru, the Energy Department now plans to hold more expos across the State at divisional levels.

As the nodal agency for EVs, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will be organising these expos in tier-2 cities. The expo at Bengaluru which concluded on Sunday was attended by a total of 30,000 people, according to Bescom.

V. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Energy said that the State-level expos will help in creating more awareness about EVs. “EV expos will take place in Mysuru, Managaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi,” said P. Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, Bescom.

Further, Bescom announced that EV charging stations will be established in every stretch between 500–1,000 metres by 2025 as more than 5 lakh EVs are expected to take the road by then.

“The permission to set up charging stations will be provided within seven days if the application is submitted under Bescom’s single-window scheme,” said a press release from Bescom.

It also said that private persons and companies who are interested in establishing charging stations will be permitted to set up 25 kilowatt capacity stations.

Bescom is also in conversation with the city’s various tesidents welfare associations (RWAs) to set up charging stations in residential complexes and layouts, the officials said.