EV experience centre inaugurated

Bengaluru

14 October 2021 04:12 IST

B. Sriramulu, Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare, on Wednesday inaugurated Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. Karnataka’s second EV experience centre at Bengaluru. S. Raghu, MLA, C.V. Raman Nagar, was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sriramulu said Karnataka is committed to promote its EV ecosystem. “We were the first state to introduce an electric vehicle policy and more recently Karnataka became the first state to set up a new battery-swapping network in its capital to help clean and reliable last-mile connectivity in the region,” the Minister said. “The State Government is committed to support the electric mobility environment and working on various policy measures to make the transition to EVs a reality,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising