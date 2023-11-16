ADVERTISEMENT

EU-India Innocenter extends market-entry services for Indian start-ups looking to explore the European market

November 16, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

European start-ups demonstrated their technologies to venture capitalists, potential partners and corporations from India and Europe, at the Bangalore International Centre

The Hindu Bureau

The European start-ups demonstrated their technologies to venture capitalists, potential partners and corporations from India and Europe, at the Bangalore International Centre.

EU-India Innocenter, a global innovation hub and growth accelerator connecting the European and Indian innovation ecosystem, is hosting six European start-ups for a week of India-immersion activities in Bengaluru.

The start-ups, Anyline, Nano-tech, Cheesecake Energy, Enline, PVRmed, and Soula AI, provide solutionsacross sectors spanning healthtech, clean-tech to deep technology.

EU-India Innocenter is an EU funded project under the R&I framework programme ‘Horizon 2020.’ The project’s eighth cohort comprising startups and more than twenty investors and innovation hubs would explore collaborations with potential Indian start-up stakeholders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 8, the first day of the visit, the European start-ups demonstrated their technologies to venture capitalists, potential partners and corporations from India and Europe, at the Bangalore International Centre.

Throughout the week, the start-ups and investors will deep dive into the Indian startup ecosystem. The visit includes a roundtable discussion at NASSCOM Future Forge, a field-trip to Tata Elxsi, EU-India partnership roundtable focusing on smart cities and cross-border innovation with Indian real estate leaders, a pitch session with start-ups and VCs organised byKarnataka Digital Economy Mission, a visit to DERBI Foundation andtheCentre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms.

During the first day of the event, the EU-India Innocenter also announced extending its market-entry services to cater to Indian start-ups interested in exploring the European market.

Congratulating EU-India Innocenter on facilitating successful matchmaking between European and Indian startup businesses, Mr. Seppo Nurmi, charge d’affaires, European Union Delegation to India said,“We are glad to see that this EU-funded initiative is helping unleash collaborative potential between the EU and Indian start-up ecosystem, which we hope will lead to value creation for both economies and citizens.”

“The programme extending its market-entry support to Indian start-ups will further accelerate EU-India collaboration,” he added.

To date, EU-India Innocenter has facilitated eight strategic partnerships from previous cohorts, who are currently in the phase of launching pilot projects in health-tech, clean-tech, deep-tech, logistics, sectors.

­­­Varun Mallapragada,Programme Partner at the EU-India Innocenter, said, “We believe in our vision of supporting innovation diplomacy as a significant part of building stronger international relations. We are committed to creating opportunities, fostering collaborations, and shaping the future of tech-driven innovation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US