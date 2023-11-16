EU-India Innocenter extends market-entry services for Indian start-ups looking to explore the European market

November 16, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

EU-India Innocenter, a global innovation hub and growth accelerator connecting the European and Indian innovation ecosystem, is hosting six European start-ups for a week of India-immersion activities in Bengaluru.

The start-ups, Anyline, Nano-tech, Cheesecake Energy, Enline, PVRmed, and Soula AI, provide solutionsacross sectors spanning healthtech, clean-tech to deep technology.

EU-India Innocenter is an EU funded project under the R&I framework programme ‘Horizon 2020.’ The project’s eighth cohort comprising startups and more than twenty investors and innovation hubs would explore collaborations with potential Indian start-up stakeholders.

On November 8, the first day of the visit, the European start-ups demonstrated their technologies to venture capitalists, potential partners and corporations from India and Europe, at the Bangalore International Centre.

Throughout the week, the start-ups and investors will deep dive into the Indian startup ecosystem. The visit includes a roundtable discussion at NASSCOM Future Forge, a field-trip to Tata Elxsi, EU-India partnership roundtable focusing on smart cities and cross-border innovation with Indian real estate leaders, a pitch session with start-ups and VCs organised byKarnataka Digital Economy Mission, a visit to DERBI Foundation andtheCentre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms.

During the first day of the event, the EU-India Innocenter also announced extending its market-entry services to cater to Indian start-ups interested in exploring the European market.

Congratulating EU-India Innocenter on facilitating successful matchmaking between European and Indian startup businesses, Mr. Seppo Nurmi, charge d’affaires, European Union Delegation to India said,“We are glad to see that this EU-funded initiative is helping unleash collaborative potential between the EU and Indian start-up ecosystem, which we hope will lead to value creation for both economies and citizens.”

“The programme extending its market-entry support to Indian start-ups will further accelerate EU-India collaboration,” he added.

To date, EU-India Innocenter has facilitated eight strategic partnerships from previous cohorts, who are currently in the phase of launching pilot projects in health-tech, clean-tech, deep-tech, logistics, sectors.

­­­Varun Mallapragada,Programme Partner at the EU-India Innocenter, said, “We believe in our vision of supporting innovation diplomacy as a significant part of building stronger international relations. We are committed to creating opportunities, fostering collaborations, and shaping the future of tech-driven innovation.”

