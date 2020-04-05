Lockdown effect: LPG distributors see increase in domestic refill bookings

Panic buying during the lockdown has not been limited to sanitisers, soaps and food essentials. Since the 21-day lockdown was announced, the three LPG companies – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) – have recorded an increase in the number of refill bookings. This has been attributed to panic caused by rumours of shortage.

Authorities of all three companies were quick to allay fears of shortage and said that the bottling plants were working in a full-fledged manner. Conceding that demand for domestic cylinders had seen an increase, the authorities stated that there was enough stock available to meet the demand.

Manoj Gupta, Karnataka State Head (LPG), BPCL, told The Hindu that before the lockdown, the average refill bookings were around 30,000 a day. However, after it was enforced, the number had touched nearly 36,000 a day.

On the other hand, the demand for commercial cylinders has seen a sharp decline. Mr. Gupta said the daily demand for commercial was around 150 tonnes a day and for domestic, it was 500 tonnes a day. “Ever since the lockdown, many hotels and restaurants have shut down, while a few are operating their kitchens for takeaways. Over the past two days, there has been no demand for commercial cylinders,” he said.

D.L. Pramodh, Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil, and State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry, Karnataka, said that the bottling plants of all companies were operating and nearly 95% of the transport trucks were reporting for duty. That apart, the turnout of deliverymen ranged between 85% and 87%.

“We have had cases where the customer has booked for a refill even though the two LPG cylinders are still full. We have no option but to cancel the booking,” an official pointed out.

The rate of delivery of LPG delivery had improved. With no traffic on the streets, the number of deliveries per day had increased. The refill booking restriction, which was earlier 21 days, had been reduced to 15 days now.

“There is no need for panic, neither is there any need for customers to approach the distribution agencies. We want all our customers to stay at home,” the official said.

Sanitisation of cylinders

As per protocol, the cylinders are being washed and sanitised at the plants, said Mr. Pramodh. Training has been given to truck drivers, cleaners and deliverymen, who have also been provided with sanitisers, masks and gloves and asked to maintain social distancing, officials said.

“The deliverymen have been specifically instructed to not enter any home and leave the cylinder outside the door. Many housing societies are allowing delivery of cylinders only up to the main gate,” he said and added that the companies were all promoting digital transactions.

Mr. Pramodh added that there was no shortage of fuel (petrol and diesel). “The demand for petrol and diesel had also seen a significant drop. Petrol/ diesel stations are operating across the state, albeit with skeletal staff,” he said.