Essentials in stock, residents heave sigh of relief

Around 10 days into the lockdown, essentials appear to be back in many areas, resulting in people heaving a sigh of relief. Soon after the 21-day lock down was announced, citizens started queuing up in front of department stores, grocery outlets and supermarkets to stock up on essentials. Due to the panic buying, many items were soon out of stock.

But now, residents in most parts of the city said they have been able to access essential items, including fruits and vegetables, easily. Vendors can now be seen across the city selling vegetables in mobile vans or in pushcarts.

At Davis Road, basic staples, such as dals and cereals, were available. In Channammanakere Achukattu and Malleshpalya, mobile vans make rounds selling vegetables while announcing the rates through the loud speaker attachment.

To help farmers and citizens, the government had also decided to allow vending of fruits and vegetables at the milk booths of the Karnataka Milk Federation across the city.

HOPCOMS outlets have been doing better than usual. A.S. Chandre Gowda, president, HOPCOMS, said, “There has not been any problem with either supply or with transportation. We have given each of our staff in working outlets and mobile vans ₹500 to buy masks, gloves and sanitisers. We have directed all the outlets to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene and keep the outlets clean,” he said.

At an outlet, an employee said most citizens complied with the guidelines. “We have also distributed masks and sanitisers to people who are working in the supply and transport chain,” he added.

Several grocery shops that had earlier downed their shutters have reopened. A resident of Chandra Layout said the local grocery shop had opened after being closed over the last few days. Even the supermarket nearby was allowing limited number of customers, apart from operating for limited hours.