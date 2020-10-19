Equipment stolen from high-security prison department office

Thieves did not spare the law enforcement department as various equipment worth ₹48,000 were stolen from the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons on Kalidasa Road on Thursday.

D.V. Girish, an interior decorator, has filed a complaint with the Upparpet police after bringing it to the notice of senior officials of the department.

In his complaint, Girish said he had been working on the interiors of the offices on the first floor for the past few days and keeping the equipment at the office. He said after work, he left the equipment — including machine generator, wood cutting machine, drilling machine and metal frames — as usual at the office and went home. He returned the next day to find the lock of the room open and many equipment missing. He enquired with the staff who claimed not to know anything.

Ironically, the building houses senior officials of the prison department and their staff and has security personnel in place. Despite this, thieves venturing into the building and carrying away the equipment is strange, a police officer said.

The police are now verifying CCTV camera footage to identify the accused, and they suspect there could be more than one person involved as many heavy equipment have been taken away.