Epilepsy patients tell tales of discrimination, hesitancy, and lack of facilities

February 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

As this year, the International Epilepsy Day is being observed on Monday, with the theme ‘step up against stigma’, patients and caregivers in the city say a lack of awareness about the disease has led to stigma.

Senior caregivers also lament the lack of rehabilitation and caregiving centres for patients in the city. The neurological condition which can affect people of any age is often confused with fits or mental health issues, and is yet to get the attention it deserves, patients say.

Kambam Chakrapani Janardhan, 60, was diagnosed with hot-water epilepsy at around the age of eight and faced discrimination ever since. “My friends or cousins would not play with me and some around me tagged me a mad man. I felt rejected and maligned back then. But then I realised that only living life to the fullest was the best reply. I started developing other skills like mimicry, mono acting, sculpting, and painting which forced people to take note of my skills. I took medicines for 20 years but fighting society was a greater challenge than the disease,” he said.

Krishna Bhaskar, who now has her own HR consultancy company in the city was diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, when she was in high school. From not being open about her condition, she has now come a long way and now holds events to give people with the disease a chance to come out in the open and seek help and get information.

“People with epilepsy should be able to talk about it, without any shame, just like people speak about diabetes or their heart conditions as this too is invisible, but just as real,” Ms. Bhaskar said. “Especially in India, epilepsy is often misunderstood and people confuse it with fits or a mental health condition and think that those who have it are less capable. Caregivers are not given much information about the condition nor are the children or anyone for that matter are taught about how to help those with epilepsy. Even the medical insurance does not directly cover epilepsy,” she further said.

72-year-old A. Chandrashekhar and his 65-year-old wife have been taking care of their 43-year-old autistic, intellectually-disabled son, who also has epilepsy, every day. Their son’s epilepsy episodes started at an early age of four months.

“The vision of society towards such children is only different. While only a few doctors advised us about caregiving, there was not much information available out there for us. I visited many rehabilitation centres and I was not satisfied with the quality of care. We need more well-equipped centres in the State,” he said.

He wished that more NGOs and the State government took steps to create rehabilitation and treatment centres for those with conditions like his son’s.