Environmentalists call for total ban on crackers

They point out to the need to reduce air pollution in view of the impact of COVID-19 on the lungs

Environmentalist and residents' welfare associations welcomed the Chief Minister’s appeal to use environmentally friendly green crackers, but many said that the government should have announced a complete ban.

H.C. Sharatchandra, former chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) who is member of the Karnataka High Court appointed Technical Guidance Committee, said he had proposed a blanket ban on sale and bursting of crackers in view of the resultant air and noise pollution. “However, there was a lot of opposition to the proposal itself,” he said.

Many health experts and environmentalists pointed out that with COVID-19 affecting the lungs, it was important to ensure that the air quality did not deteriorate.

“Given the situation, we must take all measures to ensure the spread of the virus is checked,” said D.T. Devare from Bangalore Environment Trust.

Manohar B.S., vice president of Basavanagudi Residents’ Welfare Association, urged people to consider those in home quarantine. “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there are many infected people who are under home quarantine. There are other ways to celebrate the festival, by lighting lamps and donating money instead of bursting crackers,” he said.

Others questioned how the authorities will clamp down on the sale of regular fireworks or stop people from bursting them.