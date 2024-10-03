Environment awareness campaign conducted 

To mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, Christites for Climate Action (CCA), a student-led initiative from Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, on Wednesday, conducted an environment awareness campaign at Cubbon Park, promoting sustainability and climate action.

At the event, CCA members distributed over 500 seed packets besides engaging the public in discussions about sustainable practices in daily life and energy conservation.