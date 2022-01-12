Bengaluru

Entry of people to metro stations in Bengaluru to be restricted

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Wednesday said that entry of passengers into metro stations will be restricted with immediate effect. This decision has been taken to ensure limited occupancy in Namma Metro trains to the extent of available seating capacity, stated BMRCL in a press release. Passengers have been urged to board coaches only if there is adequate seating space.

These restrictions have been put in place given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. During weekends when curfew is in force, BMRCL will operate fewer trains at frequencies of 30 minutes instead of 20 minutes.


