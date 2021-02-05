Entry fee for Lalbagh up

Now, you have to shell out entry fee of ₹10 in Lalbagh for children between the ages of six and 12. This apart, the entry fee for adults and parking fee for vehicles too have been increased.
The fee for adults has gone up from ₹25 to ₹30. The parking fee for two-wheelers on normal days has been hiked from ₹25 to ₹30, while it has increased from ₹30 to ₹35 on holidays. The fee for cars is now ₹40 on normal days, up from ₹30. The parking fee for cars on holidays is now ₹50, up from ₹40.
All these rates came into effect on February 2.
M. Jagadeesh, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Lalbagh Gardens said that the revision in the entry fee and parking fee was a routine feature, which was done every few years to pay for infrastructure development of the park.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath