Entry fee for Lalbagh up

Children in 6-12 age group to pay ₹10 each

Now, you have to shell out entry fee of ₹10 in Lalbagh for children between the ages of six and 12. This apart, the entry fee for adults and parking fee for vehicles too have been increased.

The fee for adults has gone up from ₹25 to ₹30. The parking fee for two-wheelers on normal days has been hiked from ₹25 to ₹30, while it has increased from ₹30 to ₹35 on holidays. The fee for cars is now ₹40 on normal days, up from ₹30. The parking fee for cars on holidays is now ₹50, up from ₹40.

All these rates came into effect on February 2.

M. Jagadeesh, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Lalbagh Gardens said that the revision in the entry fee and parking fee was a routine feature, which was done every few years to pay for infrastructure development of the park.