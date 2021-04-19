Entrepreneurs step forward to cater to patients in home quarantine

19 April 2021 08:41 IST

According to rough estimates, more than 88% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in home quarantine

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the city has meant a spike in the percentage of people in home quarantine. This has sparked off a new business – food catering for those in home quarantine.

Cooking was always a passion for Megha B.K., a resident of Basaveshwaranagar. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, her acquaintances, who live abroad, contacted her and requested her to send meals to their parents in the city. “I began providing breakfast and lunch. Word spread and today, I am packing fresh meals for 10 persons who are in home quarantine in various parts of the city,” she said.

Vasanthi Sathyanarayanan, proprietor of Snackeaze, was also approached by her acquaintances. However, unlike Ms. Megha, she has been in the catering business for two years.

“People hear of us mainly through word-of-mouth. We cater mainly to lunch and dinner. All meals are completely customised. Some COVID-19 patients have specific requirements,” she said and added that they have been delivering in a 8-10 km radius of H.S.R. Layout.

Several caterers get calls from those in home quarantine for special meals.

Karen Martin from House of Anglo told The Hindu that she recently had to send a special Easter Sunday hamper, including Easter eggs, to a family. “The couple had COVID-19. They wanted to celebrate their child’s birthday, which fell on Easter Sunday,” she said and added that with more cases being reported, many people have begun to seek her services. “There have been cases where people have ordered special meals only because they didn’t want to step outside their house,” she said.

A few service providers are offering to send food free of cost, but for the delivery charge.

Mission Chai, a group of 15 people across the city, offer home-cooked meals to COVID-19 patients, who only have to pay the delivery charge. Rakesh Nayyar, an assistant engineer with ISRO, is part of Mission Chai. Just like others in the team, he and his wife deliver meals that they cook at home. “For the past five months, we have been providing food to acquaintances who tested positive. But when the case load started increasing in the city, we thought of extending the service to anyone who is unable to cook for themselves,” he said.