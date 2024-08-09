‘Entrepreneurial action has moved from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru’

The whole entrepreneurial action has truly moved from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru and this fact was evident in the city’s action-packed start-up ecosystem, said B.V Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), a body that functions as a knowledge bridge between the State government and the industry ecosystem to accelerate growth in IT, BT, and S&T sectors.

''The whole entrepreneurial action has truly moved from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru and the city's start-up ecosystem was evident of this fact,'' he said while speaking at the curtain raiser of TiE Global Summit (TGS) BLR 2024, a four-day global entrepreneurship event to be held in Bengaluru between December 9 and 11, and in Mysuru on December 12.

Mr. Naidu also said the whole world was looking at Bengaluru’s start-up capabilities and talent pool, and eastern geographies such as South Korea and Japan have been showing extreme keenness in collaborating with India.

‘’Karnataka is positioned well for economic growth with twin engines supporting it,’‘ he said, referring to the team work of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and RDPR, and M.B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

Family offices in the country managed funds worth over $100 billion and the new generation members of these family offices were not interested in investing in gold or real estate, but were keen on participating in entrepreneurial growth, observed Prashanth Prakash, Chairman of Karnataka Start-up Vision Group.

“We lost our path in manufacturing, although we had companies like HMT decades ago. It is time to set a new agenda to promote manufacturing, develop talent for manufacturing and attract investments from these family offices,’‘ suggested Mr. Prakash.

Later, responding to a query on job reservation for Kannadigas, Mr. Kharge said: “Any State government will prefer to give jobs to locals, it is only natural. We are now coming out with a disruptive model to make every Kannadiga an ultimate expert in the world in most skills, this will further enhance their employability.”

He said he met up with 50 corporates on Thursday to discuss ideas and issues around skill building and also to identify what were the newer skillsets required to take the industry forward.

Mr. Kharge further said the government was planning special policies to promote circular economy and space technologies.

TiE Global Summit 2024, to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center, is expected to host over 25,000 delegates including over 5,000 start-ups, 750 investors, 300 corporates, 150 speakers, and 10,000 futurepreneurs from over 50 countries.

According to Madan Padaki, Chair of TGS24 and President of TiE Bangalore, the summit is more than just a gathering; it’s a catalyst for ideas to meet opportunities, and to ignite possibilities that can shape the future of our societies.

Under the theme “Putting Entrepreneurship First”, the summit was aimed at creating an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, democratising opportunities and uniting the global entrepreneurial community, he added.

