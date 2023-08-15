August 15, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the eagerly anticipated inauguration of the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru — from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield) — will become operational in September 2023.

Addressing people on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground on August 15, Mr Siddaramaiah, said, “At present, the total stretch of metro train network in Bengaluru is 69.66 km. About 6.1 lakh passengers are using the metro train facilities daily. By September 2023, the Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura line and Kengeri-Challaghatta line expansion will be ready.”

The Nagasandra-Madavara extension on the Green Line and the new line between R.V. Road and Bommanahalli are expected to be operational by December 2023. By 2026, Namma Metro will have a 175.55-km network in Bengaluru. Today, the metro network in Bengaluru stands second in India, Mr Siddaramaiah informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BMRCL is conducting load test of the Open Web Girder (OWG) on the Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura line. Previously, the BMRCL had set August as the deadline to complete the work on the missing 2-km segment.

Due to the missing link, metro passengers have been forced to use a feeder service for a distance of 5 km to reach K.R. Puram after getting down at Baiyappanahalli. Feeder services run by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are being utilised by up to 8,000 passengers every day.

Close to 27,000 passengers are using the new K.R. Pura to Whitefield metro line. A major jump in patronage is expected after the BMRCL opens the entire 15.5-km metro line.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.