Entire criminal justice system is put to shame owing to pendency of trial in rape and murder of five-year-old girl for seven years: Karnataka High Court

Published - September 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has said “the entire criminal justice system is put to shame” as the trial in a case of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl has been pending for the past seven years, even though the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, specifically mandates conclusion of the trial within a year, as far as possible.

“Delay in such cases, where the offences are heinous based on facts that are horrendous, is a sad reflection of the legal and judicial system,” the High Court observed.

Specific time frame

The High Court also pointed out that though Section 35(2) of the POCSO Act mandates completion within one year, there are many cases pending before the trial courts concerned.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observation while noticing that though cognisance in the criminal was taken against the two accused persons in 2017 itself, the offenders are yet to be brought to justice.

One of the accused, Chandana, had moved the High Court for recalling nine witnesses for cross-examination on the ground that the trial court rejected the application even though the accused’s advocate could not cross examine the witnesses owing to ill health.

Repeated applications

However, the High Court noticed from the records that one of the reasons for the delay was due to repeated filling of application on behalf of the petitioner for recalling of witnesses for further cross examination.

Based on this finding, the court permitted recalling of nine witnesses, as the right of their cross examination was not availed of by the accused, with a condition that cross examination should be completed within nine days, and the entire trial should be completed within three months from the date of completion of cross examination.

