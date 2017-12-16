Ensure there is no untoward incident during New Year celebration, says High Court

Observing that there should not be any single untoward incident in the State or in Bengaluru city during New Year celebration, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday expressed hope that the State and its police would deal with an iron hand to prevent repetition of incidents like groping as reported in the city in the past.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar made these observations orally while disposing a public interest litigation petition which had sought direction to the State to ban sale of liquor on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 to prevent such untoward incidents. The Bench took on record an affidavit filed by the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner.

Earlier, government counsel said the government cannot ban sale of liquor but submitted an affidavit filed by the Police Commissioner elaborating measures to be initiated to prevent incidents of molestation and other untoward incidents during celebration of New Year at M.G. Road and Brigade Road junction and other locations across the city.

But the Bench observed that the police had failed to prevent untoward incidents, particularly targeting women and young girls, during previous New Year’s Eve celebration.

However, government counsel said media sensationalised those incidents.

Later, the Bench asked government counsel to file an affidavit of the Police Commissioner elaborating security and safety.

Restriction on entry

In his affidavit, Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said in respect of M.G. Road and Brigade Road area, entry will be restricted from 11 p.m. on December 31 and the number of persons who will be allowed in the area will also be regulated in accordance with the capacity of the area.

Around 9,000 policemen of various ranks,around 1,000 Home Guards and 1,000 reserve and special forces would be deployed from 4 p.m. on December 31 till the early hours of January 1, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner also said that apart from utilisation of 715 functional closed-circuit television cameras in the city, 200 additional cameras would be installed along with additional lighting in places where large gathering takes place, for constant monitoring. Watchtowers also would be set up in such places to deploy police personnel with binoculars to keep a close vigil on the crowd, the Commissioner stated in the affidavit while elaborating other measures such as checking of vehicles for drunk driving.