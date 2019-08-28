‘Ensure subway is not encroached by hawkers’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the BBMP to keep a regular vigil to ensure that the pedestrian subway linking Kempegowda bus station and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna city railway station is not encroached by hawkers again.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the direction while disposing of a PIL petition by Ravikumara Kanchanahalli, a native of Kanakapura taluk, after the BBMP submitted a report along with photographs about eviction of all hawkers who had illegally occupied the subway.

The court on May 30 had directed the BBMP Commissioner to ascertain whether the subway was encroached by hawkers as alleged in the petition and take action as per law if the allegation was true.

The BBMP admitted that the subway was encroached by hawkers and they were now evicted with the assistance of the city police.

The petitioner had approached the court after the repeated representations, seeking clearing of the subway for better use of pedestrians by removing the hawkers, fell on deaf ears of the authorities.