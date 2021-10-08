Ensure quality in pothole filling exercise, HC tells BBMP

Bengaluru

08 October 2021 00:59 IST

‘The potholes shouldn’t reappear after a few months’

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure that quality is maintained while filling up potholes so that after two or three months they do not reappear.

A Division Bench of acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction while hearing a PIL plea, filed in 2015 by Vijayan Menon and other residents of city, on the poor condition of roads.

Earlier, the BBMP counsel told the court that the civic body was filling potholes on a regular basis and sought time to submit the status report as directed by the court earlier. The Bench was also informed that the BBMP had entered into an agreement with a single agency to fill up potholes and was undertaking filling work every day. However, the work is said to have slowed down because of the recent rains.

Earlier, the counsel for the petitioner contended that the BBMP had not complied with several directions issued by the court, claiming that no indemnity bond was being taken from the contractors to make them responsible for substandard work and poor maintenance. Further hearing is adjourned till November 15.