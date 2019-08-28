‘Ensure emission testing centres do not engage in irregularities’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure that emission testing centres (ETCs) did not engage in illegalities or irregularities as they played an important role in controlling air pollution from vehicles.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the directions while disposing of a PIL petition, filed by Raghavendra E.N. and another person from Bengaluru city, seeking actions against ETCs for indulging in irregularities in checking emission levels.

The Transport Department, in status reports, told the court that criminal cases were registered against nine ETCs for violations in emission and licences of six were cancelled. It also stated that of the 894 ETCs in the State including 395 in Bengaluru city in 2017-18, it had checked 650 online. Action was initiated against 84 and penalties were levied for violations of licence conditions. The remaining 244 were checked in 2019-20 and penal action against 46 has been taken for violation of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

At present, 1,020 ETCs are functioning — all computerised — and they are issuing emission certificates by properly conducting tests. the Department stated in response to the court’s earlier order of checking the ETCs.