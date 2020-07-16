Bengaluru

‘Ensure better amenities for metro workers’

Labourers working for 12 hours without overtime payment: Activists

After reports of 80 metro workers testing positive for COVID-19, activists have demanded that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) provide better living conditions for the labourers. This was one of the demands by Maraa, a group working for the rights of metro workers.

In a press release on Wednesday, the group said labourers are living in colonies that lack basic amenities. They alleged that in the middle of a pandemic they have been asked to work for 12 hours without being paid overtime.

“We demand that the Labour Department immediately appoint a committee to inspect every single labour colony. There are 59 colonies as per the list provided by BMRCL,” said the release. Maraa has also demanded that BMRCL introduce a redressal system to attend to the grievances of construction workers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 8:21:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ensure-better-amenities-for-metro-workers/article32105061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY