‘Ensure better amenities for metro workers’

After reports of 80 metro workers testing positive for COVID-19, activists have demanded that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) provide better living conditions for the labourers. This was one of the demands by Maraa, a group working for the rights of metro workers.

In a press release on Wednesday, the group said labourers are living in colonies that lack basic amenities. They alleged that in the middle of a pandemic they have been asked to work for 12 hours without being paid overtime.

“We demand that the Labour Department immediately appoint a committee to inspect every single labour colony. There are 59 colonies as per the list provided by BMRCL,” said the release. Maraa has also demanded that BMRCL introduce a redressal system to attend to the grievances of construction workers.