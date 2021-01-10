Enrol students for next year or take transfer certificate, schools tell parents

Many have been asked to fill consent form if their children want to continue in the same school

Managements of some of the more prominent schools in the city, who are uncertain about admissions for the 2021–22 academic year, have asked parents to fill consent forms stating that their children will continue in the same school for the next year. Those who want to pull their children out of school have been told to apply for a transfer certificate (TC) this month itself.

These measures, which have many families up in arms, come in the wake of an uncertain academic year, with an increasing number of parents pulling their children out of expensive schools owing to financial constraints.

One well-known chain of schools has reportedly informed parents that if they wish to discontinue classes, but do not want to apply for a transfer certificate by the end of the month, they will have to pay the first term fees for the 2021–22 academic year.

This move has angered the parents who feel that it is “too early” to decide if their children should remain in the same school for the next academic year. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and it is difficult to make any decision or move at this point in time. It is unfair for schools to insist that we apply for a transfer certificate so early,” said a parent who received a circular earlier this week.

‘Nothing wrong’

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, said there was “nothing wrong” in schools insisting on taking the transfer certificate so early in the year. “School managements need a headcount of enrolled students to chalk out their per-child expenditure for the next academic year. We can also accommodate other students depending on those who discontinue and leave a school,” he said.

This is not the first time parents and schools have clashed owing to changes the pandemic has wrought. Over the last few weeks, there have been several protests over schools not allowing students who had not paid fees to attend online classes. While families have requested leniency owing to job loss or salary cuts, school managements said that they need the inflow of money to pay their staff and run the schools.