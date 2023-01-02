Engineering student stabbed to death on college campus near Bengaluru

January 02, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old BTech student was allegedly stabbed by her friend multiple times at a private university on the outskirts of the city on Monday. The accused also attempted to end his life by stabbing himself, said the police.

Panic gripped the other students of Presidency University when they noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood and alerted the security staff.

The security officials shifted them to a private hospital, where the doctors declared the victim, Laya Smitha, as brought dead.

However, the accused, identified as Pawan Kalyan, who suffered from a stab injury on the chest, is being treated at the hospital.

Ms. Smitha was pursuing BTech at Presidency University, while the accused was a BCA student from a different college. He would come to meet Ms. Smitha often, the police said.

Both are from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, added the police.

The Rajanakunte police have registered a case of murder and attempt to suicide and are awaiting to question the accused to ascertain the reason behind the attack .

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)