Engineering student, pedestrian killed in accident

A 21-year-old engineering college student lost control of his motorcycle and ran over a pedestrian who was crossing NICE Road in K.S. Layout on Wednesday afternoon. The student Sneh Balodia and the pedestrian, Ramanna (52), both did not survive in the accident.

The student’s friend, Kasavaraj Sai Nitesh Kumar, who was riding pillion on the bike sustained injuries and is recovering at a private hospital.

According to the police, Sneh and Kasavaraj were returning home from college when the accident took place. “Sneh was riding at a high speed on NICE Road and lost control just as Ramanna was crossing the road. On impact, he and his friend fell and skidded a distance of 100 metres.

A few passers-by came to their aid and shifted the trio to the hospital where the doctors declared two of them as brought dead. The K.S. Layout police have taken up a case and are investigating.