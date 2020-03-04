Engineering student killed in road accident

A 24-year-old engineering student was killed and his friend who was riding pillion was severely injured when the motorcycle they were on rammed into a truck parked on NICE Road on Tuesday night. The deceased, Ningana Gowda, hailed from Davangere and was a student in a private engineering college in the city.

“On Tuesday night, he and his friend Harshitha (22) decided to go for a ride. However, while they were on NICE Road, Ningana failed to notice the truck parked on the side of the road and rammed into it,” said a police officer.

On impact, the two of them sustained multiple injuries. Eyewitnesses took them to a hospital in the area where Ningana succumbed to his injuries. Harshitha was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Kengeri traffic police have seized the truck. “The driver was heading to Tamil Nadu but the truck broke down. He left it on the side of the road and did not put on the parking indicators. Hence the students failed to see it,” the police officer added. The driver has been booked for causing death due to negligence and efforts are on to arrest him as he is absconding.