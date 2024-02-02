Engineering student killed in accident involving BMTC bus 

February 02, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

An engineering student was killed in an accident involving a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus near Harishchandra Ghat near Malleswaram on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kusumita, 21, a resident of Malleswaram and a second year engineering student in a private college at Kengeri.

Kusumita used to reach Mahakavi Kuvempu metro station by her scooter and then take the metro to Kengeri. On Friday morning, as she was coming to the metro station, a BMTC bus grazed her scooter, following which she fell and came under the rear wheels of the bus. Though she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she was declared “brought dead”.

Passersby staged an impromptu protest, blaming the BMTC bus driver for the accident. However, BMTC released footage from the CCTV camera from within the bus and said: “On careful inspection of the video clip, the two-wheeler rider overtook the bus — while operating from Shivajinagar to Kamalanagar — from the left side near Gayathrinagar. While trying to do so, the two-wheeler skid and fell on the left rear wheel of the bus as there was an auto on the opposite side”.

Meanwhile, Malleswaram Traffic Police registered a case of causing death by negligence against the bus driver and seized the vehicle. “We have summoned the driver and BMTC officials for investigation,” a senior official said.

