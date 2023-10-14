Engineering student killed in accident in Bengaluru

October 14, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old Engineering student was killed and his classmate injured, when their motorcycle was knocked down by a BMTC bus on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar, a resident of Kamalanagar. He was heading to HAL to get a certificate of internship, which he had completed recently.

According to the police, the incident occurred near the flower market when the bus knocked them down.

The rider of the bike, identified as Likhith, lost control and slipped on the right side of the bus, Gangadhar, who was riding pillion, slipped on the left side and came under the wheels of the bus and was killed on the spot.

Sensing trouble, the driver abandoned the bus and fled the scene.

The Yeshwanthpur Traffic police booked the driver of the bus for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence.

He was summoned to appear before the police for interrogation.

