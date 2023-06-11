Engineering student found dead in Yelahanka

June 11, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Bengaluru

A 20-year-old engineering college student allegedly ended his life at his hostel situated on the college campus in Yelahanka on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Ravikumar, pursuing his 4th semester in Information Science at Nitte Meenakshi College. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. when his roommates went for breakfast.

They returned to find the door of his room locked from inside. After repeated attempts to open it failed, they broke open the door to find him dead. He was rushed to Yelahaka government hospital where the doctor after examination declared him as brought dead.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigating to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step.

Doctor arrested after PG student found dead

Meanwhile, the Kolar rural police arrested a doctor of MVJ college for allegedly harassing 26-year-old Darshini, a postgraduate medical student, following which she ended her life near Kendatti in Kolar taluk on Sunday.

Darshini, who hailed from Ballari, completed her MBBS at Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College. A probe revealed that Dr. Mahesh, a senior doctor, allegedly harassed her by assigning overtime duty and even messaging her seeking favours. The police seized the phone and sent it to the FSL to ascertain the facts of the allegations.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)