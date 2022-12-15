Engineering student found dead in washroom of hostel in Bengaluru

December 15, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old engineering student from Kerala was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of the hostel on the college campus in Anekal on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Narayana, native of Kozhikode in Kerala, who got admitted to the engineering course at a private college in Anekal a few days ago.

As it was the first day of college, he asked his roommate to join him later and stayed back in the hostel room. The incident came to light when his roommate returned from class and found the bathroom locked from inside and there was no response even after repeated knocks. He then informed the warden.

The warden and others rushed to the spot and peeped from the ventilator to see him lying in a pool of blood. They broke open the door and found Nitin dead with his throat slit and informed the police.

The Anekal police shifted the body and recovered a knife from the scene of crime and informed his family. His father works in Dubai, while the other members of the family live in a village close to Kozhikode in Kerala.

Probe revealed that Nitin was homesick and depressed as this was the first time he was away from home. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to rule out any foul play and for the further investigation.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)