Engineering student beaten by friends dies

Bengaluru

12 June 2020 20:19 IST

One of the accused had attacked the 20-year-old girl with a helmet

A 20-year-old engineering student who had been attacked by her former boyfriend and another classmate on June 7 passed away at a private hospital on Friday morning. “She had suffered severe head injuries and was admitted in an unconscious state. Her condition remained critical and she died on Friday,” a senior police official said.

The Soladevanahalli Police had arrested two youths, Rahul and Babith, both her batchmates in college, for the assault on Wednesday. They have now been booked for murder.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim, Monica, and the accused, Rahul and Babith, were batchmates at an engineering college in Soladevanahalli. Monica, who had been dating Babith, reportedly ended her relationship with him. “However, he did not take it well and started stalking her. There was an incident when he went to her house and created a ruckus,” said a police officer.

On June 7, Babith followed Monica to Rahul’s house. When he saw her enter the house, he barged in claiming she was his girlfriend. The three started arguing, and Rahul allegedly assaulted Monica before throwing her out of the house. “Monica went to Babith’s house to confront him and demanded that he leave her alone,” said sources.

However, Babith allegedly assaulted her with his helmet in his house. She sustained head injuries and fell unconscious. Babith called Monica’s parents and asked them to pick her up as she was unwell. Her father, an auto driver in the city, later in his statement to the police, said his daughter was lying unconscious with a head injury, bleeding heavily at Babith’s house. He also said Babith followed them to the hospital on his scooter and threatened them not to go to the police.