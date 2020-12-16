Engineering student arrested for sexually assaulting friend at his house

The R.R. Nagar police have arrested a 22-year-old engineering student from Chhattisgarh for allegedly sexually harassing his female friend during a party at his house on the night of December 10. The accused was absconding soon after the complaint was filed, but the police tracked him down and arrested him on Monday.

“The accused, identified as Tushar, had invited his friends to his house in R.R. Nagar for a party. The victim, who is 22 years old, came to the house with two of her friends,” said the police, adding that the four were drinking alcohol.

As it was getting late, Tushar suggested that the victim and her friends, both male, spend the night at his place. “The victim went to his bedroom to sleep. In her complaint she said that Tushar entered the room while she was sleeping and started sexually assaulting her. The two male friends who were sleeping in the hall heard her cries for help and rushed to her aid,” said the police.

They left the apartment, and went to the local police station to lodge a complaint. “We have arrested Tushar, who has been remanded into judicial custody,” said the police.