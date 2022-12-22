  1. EPaper
Engineering student arrested for hoax call in Bengaluru

December 22, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

The airport police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old engineering student for tweeting to the airport account threatening to bomb the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on December 10.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused from his Twitter account and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Ganesh, 20, a resident of Kudlu gate.

“Vaibhav was facing difficulties to commute from the airport to his house whenever he visited his parents. Frustrated by this, he vented his ire through the tweet,” the police said.

“As it is a bailable case, we have questioned him and issued a notice to appear again and let him go,” a police officer said.

Though the police and the security officials knew that it was a hoax call, they carried out the SOP drill and checks in and around the airport for many hours.

