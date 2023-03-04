Engineering student among two arrested for harassing family over road rage in Bengaluru

March 04, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated March 05, 2023 12:22 am IST - Bangaluru

The Mico Layout police on Saturday, March 4, arrested a 23-year-old engineering student and his friend, a cab driver, for allegedly harassing a family over a trivial row related to road rage.

Based on the complaint by Kirthan Pai, the driver of the car, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Thomas and his friend Pavan, charging them for creating a nuisance and criminal intimidation. The duo was released later.

The accused were going on a scooter when a car driven by Mr. Pai accidentally touched their vehicle.

Mr. Pai along with his mother were returning home late in the evening after attending a dinner at their friend’s place.

The duo soon chased and intercepted the car at a deserted place and created a ruckus. The family, panicked by their rude behaviour, called the control room while recording the incident where the accused started banging the car and hurling abuses to force the driver to come out.

Mr. Pai managed to drive and the duo chased the car for few kilometres before vanishing.

The video was later uploaded on social media, which went viral.

The police, based on the complaint, swung into action and traced the accused based on the registration number of the scooter recorded in the video.

The police are further investigating to ascertain if the duo had a plan for robbery as alleged.

C.K. Baba, DCP, South East division, said that any nuisance or anti-social behavior is not tolerated and strict action will be taken against the violators.