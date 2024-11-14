Engineering seat blocking scam: FIR booked against IP addresses

Following a complaint by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) regarding suspected seat-blocking during this year’s engineering admissions, Malleshwaram police have registered an FIR against the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses that were used for multiple option entries and registrations.

The police have registered cases under sections 316/2 (criminal breach of trust), 318/4 (cheating) and 35 (right of private defence of the body and property) of BNS and IT Act 66C, which refers to Identity theft and IT Act 66B, which refers to punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device.

The KEA has requested the police to investigate the location of the IP addresses and take action against the intermediaries.

Suspicions about irregularities arose as some students who had opted for government quota seats in a few top colleges for Computer Science and allied courses did not turn up, resulting in the return of over 2,625 seats to colleges to be filled under management quota at a higher fee.

Meanwhile an in internal KEA probe revealed that the same IP addresses bad been used last year as well to block seats.

The FIR stated that after the second extended (final) round of seat allocation, certain college managements are permitted to fill remaining government quota seats by admitting low-ranking candidates in exchange for higher fees. To facilitate this, some colleges reportedly manipulate the process by ensuring these seats are allocated to candidates who do not intend to join.

It further stated, “Some candidates who have no intention of taking the seats are being used to make option entries for colleges such as BMS Engineering College, Akash Institute of Engineering & Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering.”