Engineering seat aspirants say allotted seats cancelled without notice

November 29, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Some engineering seat aspirants have alleged that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) cancelled the seats allotted to them without bringing it to their notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many students and parents gathered near the KEA premises in Bengaluru on Tuesday demanding justice.

Some of these candidates have paid fees for the engineering seat allotted to them, which was later cancelled by the KEA without their notice, they alleged, adding that a majority of them have scored CET ranks above 3,000.

One of the engineering seat aspirants told The Hindu, “Both engineering and medical seats were allotted to me. But I had not surrendered the seat. However, the KEA has cancelled my engineering seat. Now I have no option than joining medical, but my family is not capable of paying such high fees. The KEA has even collected penalty of ₹ 10,000 from us and are denying seats.”

However, Ramya. S, Executive Director of KEA said, “There are 15 candidates who tried to create some problems. These students selected choice 2 for engineering seat in the first round of CET counselling and appeared for the second round counselling, where they chose the engineering seat and paid the fee also. November 28 was the last date for reporting to the college. But they didn’t report to the college or surrender the seats. However, again they tried to appear in the mop-up round. Parallelly, they are also participating in the NEET counselling for medical seats in first and second round. In the second round NEET counselling, medical seats costs around ₹ 30 to 40 lakh. They can’t bear the fee for the medical seats and they don’t want the medical seats.”

“We have some rules that the candidates of medical seats allotted in the second round of the NEET counselling will not be allowed in the engineering mop up round. Now these candidates were blocked for the mop-up round counselling. These candidates are trying for engineering and medical both the seats. We will refund the fee for these candidates,” she added.