Engineering college associations urged to conduct one entrance test

Students applying for engineering seats have to write multiple entrance tests to get into different engineering colleges. To put an end to this practice, the admission overseeing committee has recommended that associations of different engineering colleges conduct a common test for entrance into private engineering colleges across the State.

B. Manohar, chairman of the Admission Overseeing Committee, made the recommendation earlier this week after discussions with students and parents who had complained that they had to prepare for multiple entrance tests. Currently, besides the Common Entrance Test which is the gateway for admissions into government and government quota seats in engineering colleges, there are three other entrance tests for seats in private engineering colleges: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) test as well tests conducted by the Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association and the Association of Minority Professional Colleges in Karnataka.

The chairman, in his letter to the government, stated that the Supreme Court has said that all institutions imparting the same or similar professional education should hold a common entrance test by providing a “centralised and single window procedure”. He recommended that all the three associations conduct a common entrance test and counselling for selection of students. The committee has stated that if the associations fail to implement the recommendation, it would urge the government to take over the admission process and substitute its own procedure for selection of students. Even the All India Council for Technical Education for several years has been considering conducting one entrance test for admissions into all engineering colleges across the country - on the lines of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admissions into medical and dental colleges across the country.

S. Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK, said that there was a need for the associations to sit together and take a decision. He added that COMEDK could conduct the examination for all associations if needed.

Students are in favour of the move. Rakesh S., an engineering seat aspirant, said that this would reduce a lot of pressure and time for students and be a boon for the student fraternity.