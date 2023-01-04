ADVERTISEMENT

Engineer working with Ramanagaram Zilla Panchayat attacked

January 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanakapura Rural police have registered an attempt to murder and assault on public servant case against a villager for allegedly assaulting the Assistant Executive Engineer (Technical) while surveying his sheep barn.

The victim, Rohith Gowda V.T., 28, had fractured his left arm and is under treatment, while the accused identified as Prasad Chinnadaiah is on the run.

In his complaint, Mr. Rohith said that he was working for a MGNREGA project on a temporary basis and was supposed to survey the sheep barn of Prasad and submit a report.

On Saturday, he went to the place, but Prasad took him to another barn belonging to someone else and insisted on Mr. Rohith surveying that and filing a report.

A heated argument ensued when Mr. Rohith refused to do so and in the melee Prasad picked up a wooden log and attacked Mr. Rohith.

Mr. Rohith tried to save his head and blocked the log with his left arm, which was fractured. He shouted for help, prompting passers-by to rush to his help.

Prasad left the place warning him with dire consequences, said the police.

