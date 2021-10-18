Engineer narrowly escapes after mobile thief pulls him out of moving train

It was a narrow escape for a 40-year-old civil engineer, who was dragged out of a moving train by a thief while robbing his phone at Channasandra railway station on Friday.

The victim, Prasanna Kumar Donkada, is a manager at a construction company presently supervising a hospital project in Kalaburagi. He had come to visit his friend in Kengeri Satellite town and after the meeting, he boarded KK Express from KSR station with a reserved ticket to return to Kalaburagi .

It was around 6.45 p.m. when the train was about to reach Channasandra station and Mr. Donkada went to wash his face at wash basin near the door. Suddenly, a man aged around 25 years, came running to him from the platform and before he could realise it, snatched his phone. Mr. Donkada held the phone tightly to resist, and in the melee, he was pulled out of the moving train. Due to this, he lost his balance and crashed on the footpath and fell unconscious, but the accused managed to flee with the phone worth ₹27,000.

A few people on the platform rushed to his help and shifted him to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

On Saturday, Mr. Donkada gained consciousness and gave a statement to the Baiyappanahalli police, who have taken up a case of robbery and Section 153 (Endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by wilful act) of the Indian Railway Act.