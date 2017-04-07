Engineer held on the charge of trying to sell animal skin

The forest cell of the Criminal Investigation Department nabbed a 22-year-old engineering graduate who was trying to sell the pelt of a leopard cat in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Based on a tip-off, CID officers approached the youth, Harsha, who is from Hassan district, posing as buyers. They struck a deal. When Harsha came to Sampigehalli to hand over the animal skin to the officers, he was arrested. However, his cousin, Rakshith, managed to escape.
Harsha appeared for the police sub-inspector exam recently and is also an aspirant for the civil service. He claimed that Rakshith hunts wild animals, which he sells.
Leopard cats are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act in the Schedule I category. They are mainly found in Mysuru, Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan districts and the Western Ghats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor