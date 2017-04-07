Bengaluru

Engineer held on the charge of trying to sell animal skin

He had appeared for the police sub-inspector exam recently

The forest cell of the Criminal Investigation Department nabbed a 22-year-old engineering graduate who was trying to sell the pelt of a leopard cat in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, CID officers approached the youth, Harsha, who is from Hassan district, posing as buyers. They struck a deal. When Harsha came to Sampigehalli to hand over the animal skin to the officers, he was arrested. However, his cousin, Rakshith, managed to escape.

Harsha appeared for the police sub-inspector exam recently and is also an aspirant for the civil service. He claimed that Rakshith hunts wild animals, which he sells.

Leopard cats are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act in the Schedule I category. They are mainly found in Mysuru, Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan districts and the Western Ghats.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:49:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/engineer-held-on-the-charge-of-trying-to-sell-animal-skin/article17871903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY