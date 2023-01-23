Engineer held for barging into washroom in women’s college

January 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old Dubai-returned engineer who barged into the washroom in Vijaya College on last Tuesday and escaped after manhandling a girl student. The incident triggered a protest by students demanding immediate action.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. Inquiries revealed that the accused claimed that he had irritable bowel syndrome and was supposed to use the washroom after every meal. The accused identified as Ajay Kumar, resident of Hanumanth Nagar, met someone in Jayanagar on January 10 morning around 8 a.m. and had breakfast. He claimed that he barged into the college nearby as he couldn’t use the washroom in the hotel as it was occupied. He ventured into the ladies washroom and confronted a girl student. She raised an alarm soon after noticing him following which he manhandled her in a bid to escape and fled after locking her from outside.

Based on the complaint, the Jayanagar police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested the accused. The police have subjected the accused to medical examination to ascertain his health condition. He was charged with trespass, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of women and taken into custody for further investigation.