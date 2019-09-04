Engineer duped, kidnapped by gang at Nagawara Junction

The Sampigehalli police are on the lookout for a 21-year-old engineer who was allegedly abducted by a gang that accosted him under the pretext of giving him a lift to Majestic on Sunday night. The victim, Sudheer, from Dakshina Kannada, works for a telecommunications firm and was staying at a PG accommodation in HBR Layout.

He was headed to his hometown for the festival. His friend Naveen Kumar, dropped him at Nagawara Junction at 9.30 p.m. A few minutes later, Sudheer called Naveen to say that he got a taxi to to Majestic. He later called to say the taxi was headed in the opposite direction and he was at Goraguntepalya Junction waiting for a ride. Naveen said Sudheer called again to say he had been kidnapped from Nagawara Junction by a group of men. His phone was then turned off.

Naveen filed a complaint with the police, who have taken up a case of kidnapping.