Engineer beaten up after he rams car into five vehicles

Bengaluru

08 October 2021 01:10 IST

A 26-year-old employee of a tech firm was beaten up by an angry mob after he lost control of the car he was driving and rammed into two cars and three bikes on BEL Road late on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no one else was injured, said a police officer, adding that some of the vehicles damaged in the accident had been parked along the road.

The engineer, Alexander, lives in Kammanahalli. According to the police, who have filed a case and seized his car and driver’s licence, he was speeding. “Alexander had gone to a pub at BEL Road to attend a party with his office colleagues. He was on his way to drop a friend at her house when the incident occurred,” said a police officer. He was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol, but the police are waiting for medical confirmation.

Passers-by who witnessed the incident thrashed Alexander and alerted the police.