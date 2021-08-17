Engineer arrested for forging GATE scorecard to secure job in CPRI

Bengaluru

The administrative officer of Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) filed a cheating complaint against a 26-year-old mechanical engineer who allegedly secured the job of engineer officer and worked in the institute for three years and stayed in the officers’ quarters with a forged scorecard before he was exposed after document verification.

Based on the complaint filed by K. Praveen Kumar, the Sadashivanagar police registered a case against Manish Singh, charging him under various sections of IT Act, cheating and impersonation on Friday. The police arrested Manish Singh and remanded him to judicial custody.

In his complaint, Praveen said that Manish secured the job in December 2018 after completing several rounds of examinations and interviews. At the time of his appointment, he submitted GATE marks card from IIT-Guwahati. The CPRI sent the scorecard to IIT-Guwahati for verification in June 18, 2021, and received the report a few days later.

The report stated that Manish had not qualified for the job nor did the scorecard belong to him. Even the digital fingerprint on the scorecard did not match.

The institute later found that he had borrowed someone’s marks card to claim the job.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Manish. The documents have been sent to FSL for analysis.

Investigations revealed that Manish, a BE in mechanical engineering from Ghaziabad, scored poorly in GATE exams. He downloaded the marks online, forged his details, and submitted them to the CPRI in a desperate attempt to secure a job.