‘Engage with bored, frustrated children’

If parents are aware of the physical and mental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they can channelise their efforts to ensure minimal impact on children and adolescents. Evidence from recent and past health disasters (COVID-19, China 2019; Ebola, African countries 2014-2016; and SARS-COV, Asian countries, 2003) show that prolonged home confinement leaves negative effects on physical and mental health of children, adults, and the elderly.

During such a lockdown period, children and teenagers are found to be physically less active, spend unlimited screen time, have irregular sleep patterns, and take less favourable diets, resulting in weight gain and a loss of cardiorespiratory fitness (The Lancet, March 04, 2020). Fear, inadequate information about the infection, frustration, boredom, lack of in-person contact with classmates, friends, and teachers, lack of personal space at home, lack of outdoor activities, and family financial crisis are found to be stressors of such a pandemic which could have problematic and enduring effects on children and adolescents and even on the productivity in adult years.

Children eventually return to their normal functioning with consistent and constant support. Parents themselves may be affected and frustrated. Self care, tolerance, acceptance, patience, reconciliation, forgiveness, and respecting the “me time” of everyone even when under the same roof could help adults to deal with and face challenges in relationship.

There are parents who believe that it is fine that children sleep more to avoid fights between siblings, or have more screen time without knowing the long-term implications. Properly channelising the physical energies of children could result in reducing physical fights with siblings, and communicating with them patiently and empathetically result in reduced anger outbursts and argumentative behaviours.

Active engagement of the child and keeping a check on his/her activities in an inevitably boring period in their life is an important parenting task.

Engage them in telephonic conversations with their own friends, relatives, and neighbours to continue social connection. Play, draw, paint, act, do gardening, cook or clean the house with them. You might find a good partnership, and it is going to make parenting easy in the years to come. Keep them close to you during the home confinement. It is an opportunity to enhance your interaction with the child and improve family bonds.

Involve them in the preparedness of lockdown — for example freezing the food, hand washing, use of sanitisers, or helping others. Have accurate and up-to-date information about the pandemic from trusted sources (CDC or WHO) alone and provide them information appropriate to their age.

Acknowledge and validate the child’s thoughts, feelings and reactions. Their questions and concerns are important and appropriate. Be honest with your feelings when children enquire about you. Be hopeful, genuine and validate their concerns. They will be watching you and worried about you as well.

Learning healthy or unhealthy behaviour is possible by prolonged repetitive patterns of doing. Lockdown days may be sufficient enough in forming behaviours. Unhealthy habits to cope up with issues or boredom formed during this locked down period is also a learning experience. Helping children to give up those unhealthy behaviours later becomes another task for parents.Let them engage in Internet-based activities but encourage them to pursue alternative interests or develop new interests.

Seek professional help if children show signs of stress or trauma that do not solve relatively quickly. The NIMHANS Helpline 080-46110007 is one such resource.

(Dr. Bino Thomas is assistant professor of Psychiatric Social Work and consultant child and adolescent psychiatry services, NIMHANS, Bengaluru)