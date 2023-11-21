November 21, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the electrical accident which led to the death of a 23-year-old woman and her daughter near Hope Farm in Bengaluru, Energy Minister K. J. George gave a 15-day deadline to businesses that have put up Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) in the Central Business District to remove unruly cables from pavements.

When asked about the numerous complaints from citizens about wires dangling on most footpaths in Bengaluru, which could lead to more accidents, Mr. George said, “Most of them are OFCs. They are everywhere, and often unruly. In the next 15 days, if OFCs do not go inside the ducts created for them under TenderSure roads in CBD, we will exercise our power to cut cables that are passing over our lines. I will also speak to Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar about the matter.”

He said that the alternate system for OFCs across Bengaluru will be decided after holding meetings with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and all the parties concerned.

The accident has created panic among citizens with many taking to social media to post pictures of wires dangling from poles, trees and on footpaths, and demanding immediate action from the Karnataka government to prevent untoward incidents.